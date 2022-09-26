Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.
Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %
Adobe stock opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.05 and a 200 day moving average of $402.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
