Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe stock opened at $284.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.05 and a 200 day moving average of $402.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

