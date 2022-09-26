Alkimi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.51 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and approximately $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

