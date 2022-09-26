Alpha Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,197.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and $13,197.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00603843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00266118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

