Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Cap Achieves $21,914.96

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $21,914.96 and approximately $14,600.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,863.39 or 0.99999961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00060018 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005672 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Alphr finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.