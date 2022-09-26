Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €37.00 to €32.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alstom traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 781687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Alstom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

