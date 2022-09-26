Altura Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Altura has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047056 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.01651381 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura (CRYPTO:ALU) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

