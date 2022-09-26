American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.88

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 369498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

