American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 143,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,927. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.