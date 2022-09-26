Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.90. 74,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.52. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.