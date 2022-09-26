Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.78. 32,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.