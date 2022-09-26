Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.52. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

