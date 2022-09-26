Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $15.44. Amplitude shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,377 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467 in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,672,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

