Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $70.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several research analysts have commented on AMDUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Amundi Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of AMDUF opened at $46.00 on Monday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

