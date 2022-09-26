Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 26th (BAB, CML, CTG, DEVO, EML, INVP, J, KEYS, MLI, MMAG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 26th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Babcock International Group PLC alerts:

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG)

had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Emmerson (LON:EML) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Investec Group (LON:INVP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.