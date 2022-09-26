ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.58 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $34.58 million and $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.94 or 1.09826704 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00055835 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

