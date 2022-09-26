Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.56

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 609015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.80%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

