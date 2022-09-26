API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $182.93 Million

API3 (API3) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00008285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $182.93 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 115,558,147 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

