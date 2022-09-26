Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Trading Down 6.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56. 32,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,136,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

