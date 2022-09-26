Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.5% during the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. 229,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,148. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

