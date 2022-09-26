Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.36

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 34765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Archrock Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.73.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Archrock Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
