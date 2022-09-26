Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arconic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

