Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $99.82 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00089109 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070763 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00031307 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018717 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000271 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.