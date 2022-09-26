Ardor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $98.40 million and $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00091363 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031370 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019280 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007839 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000278 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
