Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

ASRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Assertio Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ASRT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

