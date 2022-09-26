Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
ASRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Assertio Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ASRT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
