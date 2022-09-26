Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 20%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) traded down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 268,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

