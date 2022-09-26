Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 3.7 %

AY opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 282,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

