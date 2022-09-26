AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.01 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

