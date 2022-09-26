Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Raised to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The stock has a market cap of C$485.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

