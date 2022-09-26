Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,842. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

