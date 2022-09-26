Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $69.68. 30,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

