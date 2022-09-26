Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 125 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $6.60 on Monday, hitting $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,762. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.10 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.32.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

