Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 605 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. 87,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.