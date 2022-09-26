Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 605 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up about 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
UDR Price Performance
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
