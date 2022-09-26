Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.54. 34,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

