Avalaunch (XAVA) 1-Day Volume Hits $559,290.00

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalaunch coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00148269 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.