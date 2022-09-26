Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

