Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 539 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,425,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 831,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

