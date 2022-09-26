Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.91 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,019 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDP. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

