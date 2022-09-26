Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $365,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 94,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 420,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038,484. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $379.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

