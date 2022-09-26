Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.09. 148,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,439. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

