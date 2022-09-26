Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,296 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.51. 47,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,354. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

