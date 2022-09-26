Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,241 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.08 on Monday, reaching $160.25. 114,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.04. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

