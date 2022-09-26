Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 3,566 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $165.22. 23,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.