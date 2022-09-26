Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 4,664 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.81. 8,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,801. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $173.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.