Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes $160,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

