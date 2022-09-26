Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,971. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

