Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.36

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 196689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Bank of China Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.7319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

