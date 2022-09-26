Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head to Head Contrast

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.43 $253.37 million $5.77 13.35 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of Hawaii and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 33.63% 17.98% 1.03% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

