Barclays Cuts VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €125.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €160.00 ($163.27) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VGP from €260.00 ($265.31) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

VGP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VGPBF opened at $143.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average of $198.17. VGP has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

