Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 61375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 6.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

