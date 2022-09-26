Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,978,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,816,000 after buying an additional 173,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,340,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,905,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.